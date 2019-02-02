Ryan to lead mother-daughter workshop

Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road in Washington will present a mother and daughter interactive workshop with Whitney Ryan, expert and frequent speaker on girls’ and women’s issues, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

The program, in collaboration with the town’s Parks and Recreation Commission, has a snow date of Feb. 14.

Through interactive scenarios, Ryan will help participants better understand how to support their daughters through the tricky maze of the tween and adolescent years and learn more about social world.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.