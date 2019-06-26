New Milford’s Schaghticoke Middle School boys’ track & field team dominated the competition this spring, as they finished with an undefeated regular season. The team also finished second in the state championships at Manchester High May 25 and first in the Western CT Conference finals at Brookfield High School June 1, 2019. Jalen Greene, above, placed third at states for the hurdles. less New Milford’s Schaghticoke Middle School boys’ track & field team dominated the competition this spring, as they finished with an undefeated regular season. The team also finished second in the state ... more Photo: Courtesy Of SMS Photo: Courtesy Of SMS Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close SMS boys’ track and field finished undefeated for regular season 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

New Milford’s Schaghticoke Middle School boys’ track & field team dominated the competition this spring, as they finished with an undefeated regular season.

The team also finished second in the state championships at Manchester High May 25 and first in the Western CT Conference finals at Brookfield High School June 1.

It came down to the last event at WCCs, the 4x400 relay, that put Schaghticoke in the lead, edging out Flood Middle School in Stratford 101-98.

This is Schaghticoke’s second conference title for the boys’ team since 2016.

Highlights of the state and WCC championships are as follows:

AJ Taborsak, for the 1600 meters, placed second at state with a time of 4:56, and first at WCCs, and for the 800m placed first at WCCs.

Connor Sterling, who ran the 400m, placed eighth at states and first at WCCs.

Kenny Cook, who ran the 800m, placed 14th at states and seventh at WCCs.

The 4x800 relay team of AJ Taborsak, Connor Sterling, Kenny Cook and Ryder Gee placed first at states and first at WCCs.

The 4x400 relay team of Parker Swinford, Aidan Smith, Brandon Smalls and Connor Sterling placed fifth at states and first at WCCs

The 4x100 relay team of Hank Runyan, Colin Swinford, Sebastian Brown and Jalen Greene placed eighth at states and second at WCCs.

Jalen Greene, for the 55m hurdles, placed third at states and second at WCCs; for the 100m placed seventh at WCCs; and for the long jump placed fifth at WCCs

Noah Dieterle, for the high jump, placed third at states and first at WCCs.

Parker Swinford, who ran the 400m, placed seventh at WCCs.

And Hank Runyan, wo ran the 200m, placed sixth at WCCs.