SNIS third graders learn how a bill becomes a law

The third-grade class at Sarah Noble Intermediate School in New Milford recently learned the process of how a bill becomes a state law.

State Representative Bill Buckbee (R-67), who was invited to address the students, described the process during an April 5 assembly.

Buckbee presented a slideshow about the legislative process before opening up the floor for questions.

“This is what being a representative is about,” Buckbee said. “It’s critical that people get engaged with politics at an early age.”

The assembly aimed to teach the students how the process of a bill becoming a state law works, while also stress why it is important to understand it.

“Our democracy is contingent on consistent public engagement,” Buckbee said. “It’s vital that they know I am here for them just as much as their parents and grandparents.”

The state representative said there are thousands of different ideas that are proposed to become laws every year.

Of those proposals, a couple hundred will make it through the committee process to the House Floor for a vote, but an even fewer amount will go through both legislative chambers and reach the governor’s desk.

“The number of laws we pass fluctuates annually, based primarily on the status of the state budget, but the process remains the same,” he said.

“It was my goal to encourage students to reach out to me if they have ideas about making our state better,” Buckbee said of the assembly. “Based on their follow-up questions, it’s clear I was presenting to our some of our state’s future leaders.”

After the presentation, Buckbee answered questions from the students, which ranged from the role of the governor’s veto power to why Rep. Buckbee got involved with politics.