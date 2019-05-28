Search 
Tuesday, May 28 News
Safety courses offered in New Milford

HF LearnSafety Firearms and Security Training Center in New Milford has announced its upcoming courses.

They will include state pistol safety and permit classes for Connecticut, New York and Utah June 2, 9, 22 and 30; Connecticut Security Officer Guard Card License June 8 and 23; Connecticut Armed Security Officer Permit June 10 and 28; American Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED two-year certification June 15 and Oct. 26; and Connecticut Bail Enforcement Agent Criminal Justice Class June 21 and July 1.

Other scheduled and/or private training programs include personal hourly firearm coaching lessons for all levels of pistol, shotgun and rifle shooters, and fundamentals of handcuffing, OC spray and police baton.

Instruction is provided by Herb Furhman, a Connecticut Police Academy firearms and defensive weapons use of force instructor and retired police officer.

For more information, call 203-947-4327, email learnsafety@gmail.com or visit www.hflearnsafety.com.

