Safety courses offered in New Milford

HF LearnSafety Firearms and Security Training Center in New Milford has announced its upcoming courses.

They will include state pistol safety and permit classes for Connecticut, New York and Utah Aug. 10; Connecticut Bail Enforcement Agent Criminal Justice Class Aug. 14 and Sept. 21; Connecticut Armed Security Officer Permit Blue Card Aug. 16; Connecticut Security Officer Guard Card License Aug. 25; Fundamentals of Handcuffing/OC Spray/Police Baton & Use of Force Oct. 5; and American Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED two-year certification on demand for groups.

Other scheduled and/or private training programs include personal hourly firearm coaching lessons for all levels of pistol, shotgun and rifle shooters, and fundamentals of handcuffing, OC spray and police baton.

Instruction is provided by Herb Furhman, a Connecticut Police Academy firearms and defensive weapons use of force instructor and retired police officer.

For information, call 203-947-4327, email learnsafety@gmail.com or visit www.hflearnsafety.com.