Safety courses offered in New Milford

HF LearnSafety Firearms and Security Training Center in New Milford has announced its upcoming courses.

They will include state pistol safety and permit classes for Connecticut, New York and Utah Oct. 19 and 27 and Nov. 9; Connecticut Security Officer Guard Card License One-Day Class Oct. 20 and Nov. 2 and 23; Connecticut Armed Security Officer Permit Blue Card One-Day Class Oct. 23 and Nov. 11 and 29; American Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED two-year certification Oct. 26 and Dec. 21; Connecticut Bail Enforcement Agent Criminal Justice Class Nov. 20 and Dec. 17; and Fundamentals of Handcuffing/OC Spray/Police Baton & Use of Force (attendees must be licensed security officers, bail enforcement agents or animal control staff) Nov. 16.

Other scheduled and/or private training programs include personal hourly firearm coaching lessons for all levels of pistol, shotgun and rifle shooters, and fundamentals of handcuffing, OC spray and police baton.

Instruction is provided by Herb Furhman, a Connecticut Police Academy firearms and defensive weapons use of force instructor and retired police officer.

For more information, call 203-947-4327, email learnsafety@gmail.com or visit www.hflearnsafety.com.