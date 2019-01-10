Safety courses planned at center

HF LearnSafety Firearms and Security Training Center in New Milford has announced its upcoming classes.

The center provides state certified permit training to the public in pistols, rifles, shotguns, security guard, bail enforcement agent, first aid/CPR and more.

Classes include state pistol safety and permit classes for Connecticut, New York, Utah and Florida Jan. 27 and Feb. 10; Connecticut security officer guard card license Jan. 12, Jan. 20 and Feb. 3; Connecticut armed security officer permit Jan. 14, Jan. 25 and Feb. 11; American Red Cross first aid/CPR two-year certification Feb. 24; and Connecticut bail enforcement agent criminal justice class Feb. 20.

Instruction is provided by Herb Furhman, a Connecticut Police Academy firearms and defensive weapons use of force instructor and retired police officer.

In his career, Furhman has trained over 5,000 citizens, security officers, bail enforcement agents and federal, state and municipal law enforcement personnel.

The pistol permit class is a full day in-classroom and live-fire at-the-range course.

Approved by the CT State Police, students learn shooting fundamentals, state and federal firearms laws, pistol parts and operation, ammunition, and gun-safety principles.

A written examination in addition to a live-fire range qualification is conducted at each program.

Furhman assists students who are limited in English-speaking at all his classes.

Other scheduled and/or private training programs offered include personal hourly firearm coaching lessons and fundamentals of handcuffing, OC spray and police baton.

For more information, call 203-947-4327 or visit www.hflearnsafety.com.