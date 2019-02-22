Safety program slated at Kent library

Kent Memorial Library and the Kent Community Fund will co-sponsor a multi-faceted workshop, “Tips for Maintaining Safety in the Home,” Feb. 25 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Main Street library.

Representatives from the New Milford Visiting Nurse Association will discuss how to safe-proof one’s home, how to avoid accidents, the benefits of having a Lifeline, how to maintain safety with body mechanics - getting out of bed properly, walking down the stairs safely, getting up from a chair safely, and tips on balance and movement.

“In the future the New Milford VNA will be presenting clinical/health-related workshops to educate the people of the Kent Community and funded by the Kent Community Fund, Inc.,” said Patricia Lawrence, nursing advisory committee chair for the Kent Community Fund.

The senior center shuttle will offer service from the Kent Senior Center following lunch.

A program on “Fraud Prevention” will be presented March 25.

For information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.