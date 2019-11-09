Search 
Sat Nov 9 2019

Saturday, November 9 News
News

Sale to feature local works

The Local Artists Crafts Group will hold its annual studio crafts sale Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Banks Arts Studio in New Preston.

Local artisans will sell handcrafted in American products at the 55 Tinker Hill Road studio.

The group of artisans will include Linda Banks (fused glass), Celeste Bellemare (hand woven clothing and hand painted silk scarves), Don Turner (photography), Kathy Kairowicz (pottery), Robin Sherwood-Armour (jewelry), Leslie Peery (hand-painted art rocks), Rich Kosier (wood turned items), Wendy Kosier (jewelry), and locally made artisan soap.

Other artisans have been invited to participate to add to the diversity of items to purchase.

For more information and directions, call Banks at 860-868-1795.

