Saliter joins staff at Kent library

Kent Memorial Library has announced Samantha Saliter has been appointed its new co-director of children's services.

She will share the duties of co-director with Abigail Parker and begin immediately.

Saliter grew up in Cornwall and has worked in many facets of the business world.

After reading “A Series of Unfortunate Events”, her six-year-old daughter, Rowan, noticed that since all the good characters in the series like to read books, that her mom should become a librarian.

“I’m hoping to incorporate my love for art and literature into this position,” Saliter said. “I’d like to instill excitement, fun and inspiration into the imaginations of every child who enters the library.”

Saliter has begun to obtain a Library Clerk Certification through an online program.

She has experience working with children and teens as an art mentor at the Art Garage: High School After School Program at Housatonic and a volunteer at the Cornwall Library.