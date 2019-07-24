A pie-eating contest is among the offerings planned at the two-day fair sponsored by the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce. A pie-eating contest is among the offerings planned at the two-day fair sponsored by the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Schedule for Village Fair Days announced 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FRIDAY, JULY 26

10 a.m.: Opening ceremony featuring “National Anthem” sung by Phair Haldin, comments by VFD Chair Jenn Birdseye, introduction of VFD king and queen by the New Milford Senior Center, ribbon cutting with Mayor Pete Bass, comments by State Representative Bill Buckbee (R-67th) and “God Bless America” sung by New Milford Children’s Center. On stage.

10 a.m.-10 p.m.: Vendor, craft, local business and organization booths, and food booths.

10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.: Registration for kids’ fun run at Booth 17.

10 a.m.-8:45 p.m.: 50/50 raffle tickets available at Booth 24.

10:30-11:15 a.m.: New Milford Parks & Recreation’s Rec On performance. On stage.

11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Amber Alert child identification program sponsored by Rotary Club of New Milford. Lower level of town hall (use Church Street entrance).

11:30-11:45 a.m.: Active Health. On stage.

Noon-10 p.m.: Knights of Columbus Bingo. South end of Green.

Noon-1:30 p.m.: Bucks Rock Creative & Performing Arts Camp performance. On stage.

2-2:30 p.m.: TheatreWorks Kids performance. On stage.

2:30 p.m.: Tour of town hall with Judge Martin Landgrebe. Meet at front steps of town hall.

3-4:30 p.m.: The Dirt Road Pickers. On stage.

5-5:30: To be announced. On stage.

6 p.m.: Kids’ fun run sponsored by Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce and Webster Bank. Registration at Booth 17, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Limit to 50 runners per race (ages 4 and under; ages 5-8; and ages 9-12).

6:15 p.m.: Cake constructed and donated by Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford. At Booth 17.

7-10 p.m.: Music by The New Desperation. On stage.

9 p.m.: 50/50 raffle drawing.

9:30 p.m. (approximately): Fireworks at full dark.

10 p.m.: Fair closes.

SATURDAY, JULY 27

8:30 a.m.: 52nd Annual 8-Mile Road Race & 17th Annual Fair Days 5K, sponsored by New Milford Parks & Recreation.

10 a.m.-10 p.m.: Vendor, craft, local business and organization booths, and food booths.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Registration for old-fashion pie-eating contest. At American Pie Company Booth L.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Amber Alert child identification program sponsored by Rotary Club of New Milford. Lower level of town hall (use Church Street entrance).

10 a.m.-8:45 p.m.: 50/50 raffle tickets available at Booth 24.

10:30 a.m.: Road Race Awards. On stage.

11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Farmers’ market. On Bank Street. To be determined.

Noon-1:30 p.m.: Music by The Blue Yodels. On stage.

Noon-10 p.m.: Knights of Columbus Bingo. South end of Green.

1:30-2 p.m.: Demonstrations by Hong’s Olympic Taekwondo Academy. On stage.

2:30 p.m.: Tour of town hall with Judge Martin Landgrebe. Meet at front steps of town hall.

2:30-4 p.m.: Music by Heather & Tobias, acoustic duo. On stage.

4:30 p.m.: Old-fashioned pie-eating contest sponsored by American Pie Company. Registration at American Pie Booth L, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Two contests: 12 and under (must have parental permission and parent must be present) and 13 and older (must sign waiver; 18 and under parent must sign and be present).

Read Full Article