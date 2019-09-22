Search 
Sunday, September 22 News
News

Scholarship winner

    Access Success in New Milford recently presented Joseph Tuthill, a 2019 New Milford High School graduate, with this year's $1,000 Access Success annual scholarship. Joe, who is shown above with Francesca Morrissey of Access Success, will attend Pace University in the fall. Access Success worked with 85 seniors from over 20 high schools and from six different states during the 2018-19 application season. In other news, Access Success recently opened an office in Fairfield County.

