Scholarships awarded to Shepaug seniors

Robert Giesen Scholarship: Jolie Grazia.

American Legion Edward Weeks Memorial Scholarship: Elisa Afiouni and Thomas Bachelier.

Brian Swanson Technology Award: Justin Wyant.

Bridgewater Scholarship: Julia Billings, Tim Murphy, Alison Parker, Ethan Southard and Kaitlin Stumpf.

Burnham School Project: Alison Parker.

C. Hugh P. Silk Memorial Rotary Club Scholarship: Elisa Afiouni and Wilson King.

Cabot Scholarship: Elisa Afiouni, Chancellor Dutcher, Abigail Gorra, Wilson King, Erin McGrath, Dominic Perachi, Aileen Rosa and Olivia Tibbatts.

Chris Swanson Memorial Scholarship: Timothy Murphy.

Colonel James J. Hull Scholarship: Tucker Redstone.

Daughters of the American Revolution Evelyn Blake Miles Scholarship: Elisa Afiouni.

Eugene M. Horrigan Scholarship for the Gentleness of Spirit: Amy Lowe.

Greater New Milford Board of Realtors Jay Solomon Memorial Scholarship: Hannah Lasky.

Ken Cornet Memorial Arts Scholarship: Kayleigh McKay.

Kimberly-Clark Foundation Bright Futures College Scholarship: Alison Parker.

Lions Club of Washington Memorial Grant: Elisa Afiouni, Tegan Anderson, Thomas Bachelier, Chancellor Dutcher, Erin McGrath, Dominic Perachi, Bailey Pote and Tucker Redstone.

Litchfield Bancorp Scholarship: Andres Rico.

New Preston Women’s Club Jackson Averill Scholarship: Thomas Bachelier.

Prevention Council of Bridgewater, Roxbury and Washington: Abigail Gorra and Sofia Mancinone

Robert J. Benham Scholarship: Chancellor Dutcher, Abigail Gorra, Kayleigh McKay and Dominic Perachi.

Robert Middlebrook Washington Art Scholarship: Tegan Anderson, Kayleigh McKay and Bridget Snyder.

Rosemary Ermini Kindness to Others Award: Ellie Schmus.

Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club Scholarship: Sofia Mancinone.

Roxbury Road Runners Award: Gavin Block and Aileen Rosa.

Roxbury Scholarship Foundation: Grace Harty (Denise Dooley Lauriat Scholarship), Ethan Hibbard (Gertrude E. Lingsch Scholarship), Michael McClusky (Joseph Thomas Awlasewicz Scholarship), Ashley Mulhare (Norman Schidle Scholarship), Jack Pesce (Rejean and Maurice W. Metzler, JR. Scholarship), Brianna

Cichowski (Roxbury Historical Society Robert A. Hodges), Grace Wagnblas (Roxbury Historical Society Robert A. Hodges), Olivia Meyer (Toplands Farm Memorial Scholarship), Sofia Mancinone (Toplands Farm Memorial Scholarship), Jack Schneider (Bucky Lowe Scholarship) and Tiernan Crossley (Bucky Lowe Scholarship).

Shepaug Student Council Scholarship: Olivia Tibbatts.

Shepaug Valley Education Association Scholarship: Brianna Cichowski and Olivia Tibbats.

Shepaug Valley School PTO Scholarship: Ashley Mulhare, Alison Parker and Ethan Southard.

Sheree Williams Memorial Scholarship: Erin McGrath.

Tam Farrow Memorial Scholarship: Bailey Pote.

Tyler Horrigan Memorial Scholarship: Grace Harty and Dominic Perachi.

Washington Business Association Scholarship: Elisa Afiouni.

Washington Environmental Council Marry Anne Erichsen/National Iron Bank Memorial Scholarship: Elisa Afiouni and Tegan Anderson.

Read Full Article