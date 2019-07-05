Scholarships bestowed upon NMHS seniors

Dozens of scholarship awards were recently presented to New Milford High School seniors during a ceremony at the school.

Following is a list of students who were presented scholarships from local funds:

Army Scholarship: Stephan Cannito and Luke Beebe.

A.Russell Ayre Scholarship: Isabella Bianchi, Skylar Busch, Luke Chastain, Jillian Ciaglo, Hannah Clark, Sophie Danish, Emily Farr, Elena Harcken, Matthew Hassiak, Rajinder Kandhari, Thomas King, Satil Moni, Alyssa Parsons, Kayleigh Rafferty and Katherine Roche.

American Legion Ezra Woods Post #31 Award: Jillian Ciaglo and Matthew Hassiak.

Andrew B. Mygatt VFW Post #1672 Good Citizen Award: Cas Trimarchi.

Arabian Horse Foundation Scholarship: Katherine Roche.

Arion Singing Society German Language Award: Ryan Logan.

Betty Olson Coles Memorial Scholarship: Ryan Loga.n

Big Y Scholarship for Academic Excellence: Rajinder Kandhari and Emily Papp.

CEA New Milford: Hannah Clark and Julia March.

CT Funeral Directors Scholarship: Gina Paradiso.

DAR, Roger Sherman Chapter Scholarship: Luke Chastain.

Dexter E. & Katherine R. Hoyt Memorial Scholarship: Brian Dugan and Kaiya Gulack.

Donald H. Knowles Memorial Scholarship: Benjamin Heaton.

Ellen Knowles Harcourt Foundation Scholarship: Jack Ferraiuolo, Caitlin Jellen, Liam Lacey and William Stanton.

Erwin “Chick” Lieff Memorial Scholarship: Brooke Sheehan and Carly Sheridan.

French Honor Society Scholarship: Anna Santarelli and Olivia Showalter.

Gaylordsville Historical Society: Luke Chastain.

Gaylordsville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxillary Scholarship: Emily Sanford.

George R. Wetmore Memorial Scholarship: Jessica Berkun.

German Honor Society Scholarship: Caitlin Jellen.

Gladys Cummings Memorial Scholarship: Anna Santarelli.

Greater Danbury Youth Leadership Scholarship: Luke Chastain.

Greater New Milford Board of Realtors Scholarship: Benjamin Heaton and Emily Thompson.

Greater New Milford Film Festival Scholarship: Emma Street.

Healing the Children Scholarship: Alessandra Prontelli, William Stanton and Emily Thompson.

John Pettibone Memorial Scholarship: Samantha Burns, Skylar Busch, James Cannizzaro, Conner Caridad, Nicholas Cavuoto, Jillian Ciaglo, Timothy Cianciolo, Conor Fergus, Laura Gangell, Samantha Guardino, Benjamin Heaton, Aradhana Kainth, Rajinder Kandhari, Liam Lacey, Tristan Lee, Nicholas Magnante, Alexander Mars, Trey Martin, Ryan McNulty, Colleen O’Connor, Emily Papp, Gina Paradiso, Thomas Portelance, Annessa Ririe, Katherine Roche, Shelby Ruiz, Emily Sanford, Madison Slupatchuk, Claire Sproule, Olivia Squeglia, Connor Stahl, Souraya Taouil, Emily Thompson and Andre Vial.

Justine Wendy Smith Scholarship: Olivia Squeglia.

Karlson Family Foundation Scholarship: Samantha Burns, Michael Cavuoto, Nicholas Cavuoto, Ryan McNulty and Shelby Ruiz.

Kenneth Hipp Memorial Scholarship: Michael Cavuoto.

Kiwanis Club of Danbury Scholarship: Eric Habjan, Rajinder Kandhari and Emily Thompson.

