School Calendar

New Milford Public Schools

Aug. 23: Convocation, professional development day.

Aug. 26: Staff meetings and K-5 open house.

Aug. 27: First day of school for students.

Sept. 2: No school. Labor Day.

Sept. 5: K-12 professional development day after school.

Sept. 30: No school. Rosh Hashanah.

Oct. 3: K-12 professional development after school.

Oct. 9: No school. Yom Kippur.

Oct. 14: No school. Columbus Day.

Nov. 4: Parent/teacher conferences for grades K-5, 3:30-5:30 p.m. and for grades 6-12, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Nov. 5: Parent/teacher conferences for grades K-12, 1-8 p.m.

Nov. 7: K-12 professional development day after school.

Nov. 11: No school. Veterans Day observed.

Nov. 27-29: Thanksgiving recess.

Dec. 5: K-12 professional development after school.

Dec. 23-Jan. 1: Holiday recess.

Jan. 2: K-12 professional development after school.

Jan. 20: No school. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Feb. 6: K-12 professional development after school.

Feb. 17-18: Winter recess.

March 5: K-12 professional development after school.

March 11: Parent/teacher conferences for grades K-5, 3:30-5:30 p.m. and for grades 6-12, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

March 12: Parent/teacher conferences for grades K-12, 1-8 p.m.

April 10-17: Spring break (includes Good Friday).

May 7: K-12 professional development after school.

May 25: No school. Memorial Day.

June 4: K-12 professional development after school.

June 12: Early dismissal for last day of school without emergency closings. June 15-19 snow days will be added to the end of the year, if needed. Any additional days required will be taken from the April spring recess beginning with April 17 and working back. Any additional days required in excess of those indicated will be taken from the remaining days in June.

*Graduation will be set by the Board of Education at its September 20196 meeting.

*The calendar was approved May 22 by the New Milford Board of Education.

Region 12

Aug. 26: Orientation for freshmen, kindergarten and REACH.

Aug. 27-28: Opening for staff. Professional development.

Aug. 29: First day of school.

Sept. 2: No school. Labor Day.

Oct. 11: No school. Professional development day.

Oct. 14: No school. Columbus Day.

Oct. 23-25: Half days for conferences.

Nov. 5: No school. Professional development day.

Nov. 11: No school. Veterans Day.

Nov. 27-29: Thanksgiving recess.

Dec. 23-Jan. 1: Winter recess.

Jan. 20: No school. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Feb.17: No school. Presidents’ Day.

Feb. 18: No school. Professional development day.

March 19-20: Half days for conferences.

April 6-10: Spring recess (includes Good Friday).

May 25: No school. Memorial Day.

June 12 and 15: Half for last days of school without emergency closings.

Note: June 16-26 snow days will be added at end of year. Any additional days required will be taken from spring recess. Any additional days required in excess of those indicated will be taken from remaining days in June.

