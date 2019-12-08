School taking holiday cookie orders

The Community Culinary School of Northwestern CT in New Milford is selling assorted holiday cookies trays with all proceeds to benefit the school.

Cookie tray assortments are one pound for $12 with pick up between Dec. 15 and Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school based at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Whittlesey Avenue.

rays may be purchased at www.communityculinaryschool.org.

The Community Culinary School of Northwestern CT provides job and life skills training to unemployed and underemployed adults.

The meals the students prepare are distributed to the needy through the New Milford Food Bank.

The school’s next 12-week session will begin Jan. 6.

For more information or registration, call Dawn Hammacott at 203-512-5791 or email culinaryschool@sbcglobal.net.