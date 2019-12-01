Search 
Sun Dec 1 2019

Sunday, December 1 News
News

Scofield art on display

The Kent Memorial Library is presenting exhibit “Third Eye,” a display of paintings by Kent artist Heather Scofield, through Jan. 10.

A reception with the artist is set for Nov. 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Main Street library. Registration is required by calling 860-927-3761.

Scofield has lived in rural Connecticut and Maine for the past 20 years. Her influences range from the Impressionists to Marsden Hartley, to Tom Thomson and the Group of Seven.

Scofield is part of the Kent School community, where her husband teaches and daughter attends school and her older two children are graduates. She works for St. Andrew’s Church in Kent as the parish administrator when she is not making art.

