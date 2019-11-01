Scofield art to be showcased

The Kent Memorial Library will exhibit “Third Eye,” a display of paintings by Kent artist Heather Scofield, Nov. 4 through Jan. 10.

A reception with the artist is set for Nov. 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Main Street library. Registration is required by calling 860-927-3761.

“The name of this show is ‘Third Eye’ because my desire to connect to the divine is crucial in my art,” Scofield said. “Opening up to inner guidance, to my higher power, or to my intuition is my aim when painting.”

“Recognizing it is another story,” she said. “When I paint, if I can get out of my own way, then I have a greater chance to connect with this energy and hopefully produce some art that moves me and quite possibly someone else.

“I have found that suspending judgment helps,” she said. “Allowing helps. Also trusting. Not quitting. Knowing when to stop. Seeing. Really seeing. Stepping away. Focusing on the moment, on the process, instead of on the outcome. Being authentic. Trying not to please others. Letting go. Inviting divine wisdom to inspire me helps.”

Scofield has lived in rural Connecticut and Maine for the past 20 years.

“Moving to New England inspired me to begin painting, so I could capture on canvas my impressions and feelings about this beautiful part of the world,” she said.

Scofield’s influences range from the Impressionists to Marsden Hartley, to Tom Thomson and the Group of Seven.

Scofield is part of the Kent School community, where her husband teaches and daughter attends school and her older two children are graduates. She works for St. Andrew’s Church in Kent as the parish administrator when she is not making art.