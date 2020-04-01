Search 
Wed Apr 1 2020

Wednesday, April 1 News
News

Scouts deliver well wishes to care center

  Members of Girl Scout Troop 40324 and Brownie Troop 40067 in New Milford, from left to right,Lydia, Sonya and Alys Hyde, recently paid a visit to Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in town to deliver a message of cheer. Photo: Courtesy Of Carolyn Hyde

    Members of Girl Scout Troop 40324 and Brownie Troop 40067 in New Milford, from left to right,Lydia, Sonya and Alys Hyde, recently paid a visit to Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in town to deliver a message of cheer.

    Photo: Courtesy Of Carolyn Hyde
Photo: Courtesy Of Carolyn Hyde
Members of Girl Scout Troop 40324 and Brownie Troop 40067 in New Milford, from left to right,Lydia, Sonya and Alys Hyde, recently paid a visit to Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in town to deliver a message of cheer.

Three siblings and members of Girl Scout Troop 40324 and Brownie Troop 40067 in New Milford recently paid a visit to Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in town to deliver a message of cheer.

The skilled care facility joins others throughout the state in restricting visitors, but the Scouts carried a poster with well wishes and cheery pictures and delivered Girl Scout cookies to the staff.

The gifts were left at the front door in a box that can be screened.

While there, the Scouts admired the green friendship rocks with positive messages residents recently painted.

Carolyn Hyde, leader of both troops, asked the staff to relay messages of love to residents on behalf of both troops, who have established an ongoing relationship with the care center.

loading