Scouts make Valentines for veterans

Girls from Girl Scout Troops 40324 and 40067, from left to right, Lydia Hyde, Sonya Hyde, Lucy Roman, Skyann Kivale, Emma Wellington and Alys Hyde make Valentine cards.

The VFW Auxiliary Post 1672 in New Milford and the Roger Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, which serves the Greater New Milford area, recently held its 21st annual Valentines for Veterans event.

New Milford Girl Scouts from troops 40324, 40067, 40234 and 40248 attend the event to make Valentine cards for Veterans to be distributed to the Rocky Hill Veterans Home in Rocky Hill.

Roger Sherman Chapter members included Jolene Mullen, who organizes the vent, Mary Schenzer, Pat Pavlick, Sarah Donahue and Bonnie Butler.

VFW Auxiliary members included Pat Brought, Cathy Maenza and Kathy Maher.