Sun Oct 13 2019

Sunday, October 13 News
Scouts to hold dinner, seeks sponsors

New Milford Boy Scout Troop 31 will hold its biggest fundraiser, its annual pasta dinner, Oct. 26 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The dinner will take place at the First Congregational Church at 36 Main St.

Sponsors are invited to purchase an ad on placemats.

Donations are also sought for raffle prizes.

Tickets are $8 per person. Children 5 and under will be admitted for free. A family maximum of $30 will be charged.

Take-out meals will be available.

For more information about the dinner, or to become a sponsor or donate a prize, email coach4087@yahoo.com.

