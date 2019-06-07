Scouts to host event with medium

New Milford Boy Scout Troop 31 will hold a special event, “An Evening with the Medium,” June 15 at 7 p.m. at John Pettibone Community Center.

Psychic medium Karen Kilmartin will be the featured guest for the event at the community center on Pickett District Road.

Kilmartin, a spiritual medium, has over 50 years of experience.

The Connecticut native, who is a radio personality, is known internationally for her gifts.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling Jessica at 203-994-2853, and at the door.