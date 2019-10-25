Spectrum/ Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio in New Milford will present a reading with New Milford Poet Laureate Dr. James Scrimgeour Oct. 26, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the gallery in the railroad station on Railroad Street. Scrimgeour will read from his latest book, “Voices of Dogtown; Poems Arising Out of a Ghost Town Landscape.” Courtesy of James Scrimgeour less Spectrum/ Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio in New Milford will present a reading with New Milford Poet Laureate Dr. James Scrimgeour Oct. 26, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the gallery in the railroad station on Railroad ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Scrimgeour to read from new book 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio in New Milford will present a reading with New Milford Poet Laureate Dr. James Scrimgeour Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. Scrimgeour will read from his latest book, “Voices of Dogtown; Poems Arising Out of a Ghost Town Landscape.” A reception will follow at the event that is open to the public. Scrimgeour is a professor emeritus at Western Connecticut State University and has published 10 books of poetry and more than 220 poems in anthologies and periodicals. His more recent work is a collage of deep historical research and original poetry that celebrates Dogtown’s unique and mysterious character.