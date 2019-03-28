-
Burnham Library in Bridgewater is exhibiting fine art photography by Judith Secco of Bantam through March 30. Above is “Turnip with Grapes and Greenbeans.” For more information, call the 62 Main St. South library at 860-354-6937. less
Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo
Burnham Library in Bridgewater is exhibiting fine art photography by Judith Secco of Bantam through March 30. Above is “Turnip with Grapes and Greenbeans.” For more information, call the 62 Main St. South ... more
Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo
Burnham Library in Bridgewater is exhibiting fine art photography by Judith Secco of Bantam through March 30. Above is “Turnip with Grapes and Greenbeans.” For more information, call the 62 Main St. South library at 860-354-6937. less
Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo
Burnham Library in Bridgewater is exhibiting fine art photography by Judith Secco of Bantam through March 30. Above is “Turnip with Grapes and Greenbeans.” For more information, call the 62 Main St. South ... more
Burnham Library in Bridgewater is exhibiting fine art photography by Judith Secco of Bantam through March 30. At right is “Turnip with Grapes and Greenbeans.” For more information, call the 62 Main St. South library at 860-354-6937.