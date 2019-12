The New Milford Youth Agency will present “See Me? I have Something to Say” Dec. 16 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Youth Agency, John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road.

Individuals interested in sharing thoughts about school, the future or the community are invited to attend.

For more information, email skabasakalian @newmilford.org.