Sun Aug 18 2019

Sunday, August 18 News
News

Seed program slated at library

on

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will team up with Steep Rock Association’s Judea Garden to present a program on how to save seeds from an experienced and passionate farmer Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Holli Cederholm, a northwestern Connecticut native and expert gardener, will also give a demonstration on what seed saving looks like and the best tips and tricks for saving seeds.

She will discuss the biology pertinent to seed saving and the crops native to the northeast that are easiest to save seeds from.

Those who can’t make the program can attend a demonstration on seed saving with Willow Gulusha at Judea Garden Aug. 24 from 3 to 5 p.m.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

