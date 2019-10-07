Search 
Mon Oct 7 2019

Monday, October 7
Seminar to address setting limits for youth

Glenholme School in Washington will present “Setting Limits and Shaping Desired Behavior,” a free seminar and networking event for parents Oct. 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The topics of the workshop will cover defiance, sibling conflict and overuse of electronic devices.

Attendees will learn how to get kids to self-monitor, apply simple rules for big results, teach important skills in two to four steps and help siblings solve their own problems.

The seminar will teach how parents can effectively use the most powerful form of reinforcement.

The presenters will be psychologist Dr. Nakia Hamlett, Glenholme School Executive Director Noah Noyes, and behaviorist Daniel Bailey.

Light refreshments will be served.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7377 or email Cnaum@devereux.org.

