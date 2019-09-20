Seminars, luncheons, more set at care center

Several events — including health seminars, a ladies night out and a caregiver luncheon — are planned at Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Milford.

The public is invited to the events.

A personal safety seminar, focusing on how to keep safe and prevent falls at home, will be presented by Jennifer Kolwicz and CVHR, will be offered Sept. 27 at 2 p.m.

The New Milford VNA and CVHR will present a flu seminar about flu shots will be held Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. The program will address how to identify the differences between the flu and the common old, flu vaccines, treatment options and prevention measures.

The center’s annual Ladies Night Out event to raise awareness for breast cancer awareness will be held Oct. 24 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The event, with support from VNA Northwest, will feature wine, refreshments, raffles and shopping with a variety of vendors.

La Piccolina will provide the food.

Vendor tables are available for $15 each.

Reservations to participate are needed by calling 860-355-0971 by Oct. 17.

A caregiver luncheon, co-sponsored by NMVNA & Hospice and Wyndham, will be held Nov. 13 from noon to 2 p.m.

The event will include lunch, refreshments and pampering.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-0971, ext. 11.

The center is at 30 Park Lane East.