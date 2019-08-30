Search 
Friday, August 30
News

Senior art to be shown in Sherman

on

Sherman Library is presenting the Sherman Commission on Aging Senior Art Show through Oct. 9 and will include a special opening event Sept. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m.

More than 20 artists will display their work, which will include painting, photography and more.

Participating artists include Gary Albert, Andy Alexander, Richard Engel, Lynne Gomez, Tony Gomez, Pat Hendrick, Sylvia Hierro, Linda Hubbard, Laura Jagodinski, Herb Kroeger, Phyllis McGoldrick, Paul Ormiston, Loes Ostregren, Ed Smith, Trudy Smith, Carol Sperling, Geri Taylor, Alvin Tuck, Noreen Werdal, Flora Whitlaw and Art von Plachechi.

The first show was two years ago and was well received that the Sherman COA has once again decided to showcase the seniors’ talent.

