Seniors invited to Steep Rock program

Steep Rock Association in Washington will hold a “Seniors in Steep Rock: An Exploration in Nature” event July 25 from 10 a.m. to noon at the preserve.

SRA staff will lead a short and leisurely guided hike to several points of interest, followed by a light picnic lunch, provided.

Following Tunnel Road to its terminus, views of the Shepaug River and surrounding old growth forest will be plentiful. Hikers will walk along Hauser Footbridge.

From there, the group will investigate the tunnel and reminisce of times when the railroad was still operating.

Attendees should meet at Steep Rock Preserve’s main parking area at 2 Tunnel Road.

If transportation is needed, guests should make arrangements with their own town’s senior center. SRA will have its ATV available on site to assist those who have difficulty walking over uneven terrain.

The Connecticut Community Foundation provided a grant through its Pathways for Older Adults to purchase materials for this program.

Registration is required by visiting http://www.steeprockassoc.org/programs-and-events or calling the office at 860-868-9131.