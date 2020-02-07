Search 
Fri Feb 7 2020

Friday, February 7 News
Series focusing on outdoor recreation

Naromi Land Trust in Sherman will present two more programs in a three-part winter series of inside talks about the nearby outside places for recreation.

The series, which will run from 1 to 3 p.m., will address hiking trails, rail trails for walking and biking, kayaking places and more.

Habitats, activities and trails at Deer Pond Farm in Sherman will be discussed Feb. 23 and the White Memorial Foundation in Litchfield March 22.

The talks will be held at the Jewish Community Center in Sherman, 9 Route 39 South.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050 por email info@jccinsherman.org.

