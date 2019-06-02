Shared appreciation

Search 
Saturday, June 1 News
    Spectrum/Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Milford celebrated National Skilled Nursing Care Week, which ran May 12-18, 2019, with a variety of daily special events. Among them was a special lunch catered by Texas Roadhouse, followed by a hoedown. Staff and residents dressed in attire reflective of the day's theme May 16. Above, Georgia Epting, Candlewood director of admissions, enthusiastically watches Texas Roadhouse servers as they kick off the lunch with line dancing.

    Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

The week of May 12-18 was National Skilled Nursing Care Week and facilities in the Greater New Milford area recognized the occasion. Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Milford celebrated with a variety of daily special events. Activities included a Mother’s Day breakfast with residents and their families; the presentation of a proclamation and a ribbon-cutting ceremony for staff and residents with Mayor Pete Bass; a program of history, songs and more for residents with members of the Andrew B. Mygatt Post 1671 VFW in New Milford; a special bingo game with staffer Cindy Lecour; a catered lunch for residents sponsored by Texas Roadhouse in Danbury, followed by a hoe-down; a paint-a-wine-glass program for staff; and a presentation of a book from residents — who shared who, what and why they value the care center — to staff. In addition, dietary director JoAnn Miller provided special treats to staff throughout the week, as well as dinner for the night and evening staff who were unable to make it to the Texas Roadhouse luncheon. For more photographs, visit www.newmilfordspectrum.com.

