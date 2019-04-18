Spectrum/Meg Shaw of Gaylordsville owns Meg’s Mobile Hairdressing & Spray Tanning. She is shown above with client Halie Detray of Brookfield. Spectrum/Meg Shaw of Gaylordsville owns Meg’s Mobile Hairdressing & Spray Tanning. She is shown above with client Halie Detray of Brookfield. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Shaw’s mobile hairdressing business up and running 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Meg Shaw knew at a young age hairdressing would be an integral part of her life.

“This is what I love to do,” the Gaylordsville resident said. “I was born to do this.”

She worked in salons for many years but after having her two youngest children — twins born nine weeks early several years ago — she became keenly aware of the importance of service providers, such as a hairdresser, having flexible hours.

That realization prompted her to open a mobile hairdressing business, Meg’s Mobile Hairdressing and Spray Tanning, two years ago.

Shaw said once her twins were home, nurses, PAs, an occupational therapist and a physical therapist were among the providers who visited her home for follow-up visits.

“Everyone came to me because I couldn’t get out,” she said, referring to her two 5-pound newborns and a 5-year-old. “I didn’t leave the house.”

Once her children were nursed back to health, she pitched the idea of a mobile business to her husband and friends, who fully supported the idea.

“Life is busy, and you need to take shortcuts when you can,” the licensed hairdresser who grew up in Danbury said.

Shaw brings all the necessary hairdressing supplies in a suitcase with her to clients’ homes, where she offers a variety of services: one process color, two process color, low lights, high lights, Keratin treatments, scalp and conditioner treatments, haircuts, blow dry, updos and spray tans.

“She’s done a really good job,” said Sara DiFabbio-Keeler of New Milford, who first learned of the business through a mom’s group on Facebook about a year ago and has since been a client.

“She’s very personable and always done a nice job,” she said, citing Shaw had done color correction and given her different hairstyles.

“Megan is professional and does a fabulous job,” said Megan Stifel Nevins of Ridgefield, who sought Shaw’s services for a haircut and spray tanning, and for a haircut for her daughter.

Nevins cited the convenience of Shaw’s service for her “busy schedule.” “I am very pleased with her service and her great personality.”

Shaw’s clients are mostly women, but she also has male and children clients.

She charges a small travel fee to serve clients in New Milford, Gaylordsville, Kent, Bridgewater, Roxbury, Brookfield, Danbury, Ridgefield, Newtown, Southbury and Woodbury.

Shaw said her clients range from moms with young children to clients who work long shifts and find it hard enough to find time to sleep, let along get their hair done.

“I do it for (the clients),” Shaw said of her flexible hours that accommodate her customers’ schedules. “I make myself available.”

DiFabbio-Keeler said she doesn’t like to spend time away from her son, Rowan, 2, when she isn’t working. Having her hair cut at home makes it possible for them to spend more time together, and allows Rowan to even “run in and give me a hug” during a haircut.

Read Full Article