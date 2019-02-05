Shepaug girls basketball on brink of state tournament

The Shepaug High varsity girls basketball team has put itself on the brink of a state tournament berth.

The Spartans have won two straight and are at 7-7 heading into the home stretch. Eight wins will put Shepaug in the CIAC Class S Tournament and be a big steeping stone for a young program.

“For as young as we are, we are doing well,” Shepaug Coach Karen Puskas said. “Right now sitting at 7-7, states is definitely within our reach as we need to win one more game with six to go. The team is peaking, which at this time of year is a good thing.”

Shepaug won two straight entering a stretch of games that includes Lewis Mills, Wilby, Nonnewaug on Friday and Thomaston on Feb. 11.

“We are hoping we can finish somewhere around 10-10,” Puskas said. “The state tournament was one of our goals this season. A bigger goal was to be in the final four of the Berkshire League tournament first so we have our eyes set on that.”

The Spartans do not have a senior in the program, rolling out a roster that includes one junior, five sophomores and five freshmen.

Sophomore Abigail Harty is one of the team’s top players and ranks in the top five in scoring for the Berkshire League, averaging around 12 points per game. Sophomore Hailey Lasky is also one of the leagues leading rebounders averaging close to 10 per game.

“We are pretty evenly balanced so all are actually doing well,” Puskas said. “Our JV team is also unbeaten which is a good sign for the future.”

Shepaug closes the regular season with a home game against Wamogo on Feb. 12 and a game at Gilbert on Feb. 14. The Spartans are 1-4 this season against the five remaining Berkshire League teams on their schedule, they beat Wamogo, 44-41, on Jan. 2. Tests remain, but the Spartans have their eyes on not just making the postseason, but having some success there as well.

“Like I said earlier, our biggest goal is to make it to the final four of the BL tourney,” Puskas said. “Making the state tournament is another goal but winning that first state game is another big goal on our bucket list.”