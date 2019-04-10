Shepaug postpones ‘Big Fish’ production

Shepaug Dramatics will stage its production of “Big Fish” May 10-11 at 7:30 p.m. and May 12 at 2 p.m.

The play had been set to be performed earlier this month but was postponed to May.

“Big Fish” is based on Daniel Wallace's 1998 novel “Big Fish: A Novel of Mythic Proportions.” The musical has been compared to “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Odyssey” and “Music Man.”

The story that features flashbacks and tall tales that come to life quickly caught the attention of American screenwriter John August who adapted the novel for the 2003 film “Big Fish.”

In 2013, John August brought the story to Broadway with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.

The Broadway production ran for more than 100 performances in 2013.

The all-student cast and crew will feature a combination of solo and ensemble performances with direction by Timothy DeRosa and choreography by Rebecca Rasmussen.

“Rebecca and I are thrilled to be working with this dedicated group of students who have been recognized for excellence in high school theatre at the annual Halo awards ceremony produced by Seven Angels Theatre,” said DeRosa, an alumnus of Shepaug Valley School.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students, senior citizens and veterans.

All performances will take place in the theater at Shepaug Valley School, 159 South St.

For more information and tickets, call 860-717-2444.