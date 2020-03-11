Shepaug to stage ‘Little Shop’

Shepaug Dramatics will stage its production of “Little Shop of Horrors” at Shepaug Valley School in Washington March 13-15.

Performances will be held March 13-14 at 7 p.m. and March 15 at 3 p.m. at the South Street school.

The musical sci-fi comedy centers around Seymour, a down-on-his-luck florist who has a crush on his co-worker Audrey.

When they discover a mysterious - and voracious - alien plant, Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.

Based on the 1960 film by Roger Corman - featuring a book by Howard Ashman and rock, doo-wop, and Motown music by Alan Menken - “Little Shop” has been called “the best musical ever adapted from a movie” by Time Out, Critics’ Pick.

Shepaug Dramatics’ all-student cast and crew will feature a combination of solo and ensemble performances under the direction of Shepaug faculty veteran Doug Winkel.

Sandra Kleisner will serve as musical director.

“It is a pleasure to return to Shepaug to lead another stellar cast and crew of students to stage a production of this cult-classic,” Winkel said. “It is always exciting to see the creative energy these young people bring to their work and ‘Little Shop’ is bound to be fun.”

The Award-winning Shepaug Dramatics team was recently recognized by The Halo Awards for Best Scenic Design and Execution and Best Performance By a Leading Actress In A Contemporary Play for its production of “Picasso At The Lapin Agile.”

"I am always impressed with the work of our students and applaud their efforts and accomplishments in the arts," said SVS School Principal Kimberly Gallo.

General admission tickets are $10. Tickets for students, senior citizens and veterans are $5.

Tickets can be reserved by calling 860-717-2444 and purchased at the door.

All proceeds will be used to support future productions of Shepaug Dramatics.