Shepaug to stage ‘Outward Bound’

Shepaug Dramatics will stage its production of “Outward Bound” at at Shepaug Valley School in Washington Nov. 22-24.

Performances will take place Nov. 22-23 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. at the 159 South Street school.

In this 1923 play written by Sutton Vane, an odd assortment of passengers meets in the lounge of an ocean liner at sea and realize they have no idea why they are there or where they are bound.

“Outward Bound” explores mortality and morality with humor and touches of social commentary.

The all-student cast and crew features a combination of solo and ensemble performances under the direction of Shepaug alumnus Benjamin Allen.

“I’m excited to bring my experience as a film director to the Shepaug stage.” said Allen. “Outward Bound is a darkly funny play with some surprising twists and I’m looking forward to seeing what this terrific group of students does with it.”

Shepaug Dramatics was recently recognized by The Halo Awards for Best Scenic Design and Execution and Best Performance By a Leading Actress In A Contemporary Play for its production of Picasso At The Lapin Agile.

"We take pride in the continued accomplishments of Shepaug Dramatics and look forward to another terrific performance this year," said Shepaug Valley School Principal Kimberly Gallo.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students, senior citizens and veterans. They may be purchased through the box office by calling 860-717-2444, or in person at the door.

All proceeds will be used to support future productions of Shepaug Dramatics.