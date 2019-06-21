Daniele Shook, math teacher and eighth-grade class adviser, pins a flower on the gown of graduate Liv Zeitler before the ceremony begins. Daniele Shook, math teacher and eighth-grade class adviser, pins a flower on the gown of graduate Liv Zeitler before the ceremony begins. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close Sherman School graduates 32 in its Class of 2019 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

Sherman School graduated 32 students in its Class of 2019 during a June 14 ceremony at the school.

Listed here are the graduates and the many students who received honors during a recent academic awards ceremony.

GRADUATES

Andrew Bauer, Alexa Buffa, Quinn Davis, Thomas Day, Luca Esposito, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Wayne Frick, Caden Gaudreau, Karina Gaudreau, Remington Hafer, Trevor Hodges, Tyler Hodges, Joseph Krueger, Sandra LeClerc, Domenico LeRose, Grace McKinnon, Annabelle McLean, Dillon Mikita, Phillip Ostrosky, Elanora Pease, James Philipakos, Alexandra Pietruska, Hans Pitt, Tobi Press, Amanda Quinn, Nicole Schutz, Thomas Strempski, Micayla Tarby, Ava Viola, Lilliana Vlangas, Amanda Williamson and Olivia Zeitler.

SIXTH-, SEVENTH- & EIGHTH-GRADE AWARDS

Walking in Julia Malsin’s Footsteps: Ava Viola.

Rosalie Baxter Awards: Taylor Murray (grade 6), Gabrielle Neunzig (grade 7) and Quinn Davis (grade 8).

“BEUTS” Character Award: Hannah Gassmann.

Rose Bouton Award: Ryan Hatcher (grade 6), Michael Hatcher (grade 7) and Alexa Buffa and Tobi Press (grade 8).

Guido Tino Award: Grace McKinnon.

EIGHTH-GRADE AWARDS

Student of the Year Award: Annabelle McLean and Micayla Tarby.

CABE Student Leadership Award: Remington Hafer and Nicole Schutz.

Faculty Award: Quinn Davis.

Rosemarie Seligmann Creative Writing Award: Amanda Williamson.

Fine Arts Award: Hans Pitt and Micayla Tarby.

Jean Foster Memorial Award: Alexa Buffa and Phillip Ostrosky.

Giddings-Warwick Writing Award: Olivia Zeitler.

Jackie Crawford Award: Elanora Pease and Amanda Williamson.

Daniel J. Murphy-MIP Award: Ryan Fitzpatrick and Annabelle McLean.

Sara Hackett Award: Olivia Zeitler.

D.A.R. Citizenship Award: Annabelle McLean.

D.A.R. History Award: Tyler Hodges.

Kemp Mandeville Memorial Music Scholarship: Karina Gaudreau.

.Pat Warde Eighth Grade Memorial Scholarship: Amanda Quinn and Nicole Schutz.

“Bud” Faust Friendship Award: Thomas Day and Trevor Hodges.

Nancy Broughel Leadership Award: Micayla Tarby and Olivia Zeitler.

Student Council Awards: Annabelle McLean and Micayla Tarby (excellence in algebra); Quinn Davis(excellence in grade eight math); Trevor Hodges and Amanda Quinn (excellence in physical education); Olivia Zeitler (excellence in art); Annabella McLean and Micayla Tarby (excellence in Spanish); Annabella McLean, Micayla Tarby and Olivia Zeitler (excellence in social studies); Annabelle McLean and Micayla Tarby (excellence in language arts); Remington Hafer (excellence in music) and Annabelle McLean and Micayla Tarby (excellence in science).

Rob Silk Award: Remington Hafer.

John O’Connor Fitness Award: Ryan Fitzpatrick and Amanda Quinn.

Principal’s Award (high): Grace McKinnon, Phillip Ostrosky, Alexandra Pietruska, Amanda Williamson and Olivia Zeitler.

