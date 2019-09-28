Search 
Sat Sep 28 2019

Saturday, September 28 News
News

Sherman church to hold fair

  The Sherman Congregational Church will hold a fall festival Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Among the offerings will be 25-cent hayrides, like the ones given by Joel Judd at previous fairs, above.

    The Sherman Congregational Church will hold a fall festival Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Among the offerings will be 25-cent hayrides, like the ones given by Joel Judd at previous fairs, above.

    The Sherman Congregational Church will hold a fall festival Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Among the offerings will be 25-cent hayrides, like the ones given by Joel Judd at previous fairs, above.

    Photo: Courtesy Of Sherman Congregational Church
Photo: Courtesy Of Sherman Congregational Church
The Sherman Congregational Church will hold a fall festival Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Among the offerings will be 25-cent hayrides, like the ones given by Joel Judd at previous fairs, above.

The Sherman Congregational Church will hold a fall festival Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Among the offerings will be 25-cent hayrides, like the ones given by Joel Judd at previous fairs, above.

Photo: Courtesy Of Sherman Congregational Church

The Sherman Congregational Church will hold a fall festival Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fair will be a slightly smaller version of the church’s former fair, but will include the traditional 25-cent hayride, Wurst Hut, bake table, homemade apple crisp, craft booth, and music.

Loaves & Fishes Hospitality House in New Milford will sell crafts and bag up hot popcorn from a popcorn machine.

Loaves & Fishes provides a daily meal to those in need and is in process of raising funds to complete construction on a new building.

The festival is free and open to the public, with proceeds from activities run by the church to benefit the Sherman Community Relief Fund.

Additional parking will be at Volunteer Field with a shuttle bus to the church.

The festival will be the Deacon Committee’s celebration of the church’s 275th anniversary, which this year included a gala dinner, dedication of a new walkway and patio in front of the church, and a potluck dinner which highlighted mission outreach throughout this area and the world.

The church is located at 6 Church Road.

