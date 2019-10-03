Sherman farm to hold beet festival

The White Silo Farm & Winery in Sherman will hold its fourth annual beet festival Oct. 5-6 from noon to 5 p.m. each day at the 32 Route 37 East farm.

Six small plates of food and desserts prepared with farm grown beets will be served for a fee: beet hummus; beet veggie burger; golden beet soup; beet and goat cheese terrine, roasted beets Mandarin orange and pistachio salad; and honey and beet frozen yogurt with pomegranate molasses.

Live music will be offered with Guy Tino Oct. 5 and The Blue Yodels Oct. 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. each day.

Farm tours will be available both days.