Shoppery, concert slated at Makery

Makery Coworking on Bank Street in New Milford will offer two events — a Pop Up Shoppery and its first musical Performery event with Mattson — Feb. 8.

The Pop Up Shoppery, which occurs on a monthly basis, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature 14 local artisan vendors showcasing a variety of products, including jewelry, clothing, candles, soaps and more. Twin Star Community Herb Shoppe, which recently moved its downtown location to Makery Coworking, will also participate and offer a range of teas, herbal tinctures and other wellness products.

Mattson, a local Connecticut band featuring Greg Mattson, Sam Oliver, Charles “CJ” Armstrong, Noah Amick and Reilly Vegh, will perform that evening.

Greg Mattson is a singer/songwriter from central Connecticut who along with the other band members has crafted a hybrid combination of accessible American music. Doors will open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 via https://www.eventbrite.com/e/performery-mattson-tickets-89869503103 and at the door.

Performery events are BYOB with light snacks and hors d’oeuvres available.