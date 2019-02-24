Search 
Sun Feb 24 2019

Sunday, February 24 News
News

Silo to offer several programs

on

Hunt Hill Farm in the Northville section of New Milford has announced its upcoming events.

The Cooking School will offer a variety of classes throughout the month of March, including Nawlin’s Cooking ‘Fat Sunday’” March 3 from noon to 3 p.m.; “Ms. Maizel’s Marvelous- Late Inspired” 50s cocktail party March 9 from 6 to 9 p.m.; “Easy as Cheese….Cheesemaking Class” March 10 from noon to 3 p.m.; “Families Love Chopped” March 16 from noon to 3 p.m.; “British Isle Baking Workshop” March 17 from noon to 3 p.m.; “Moroccan in March” March 23 from noon to 3 p.m.; and “Local Chef Feature”: March 31 from noon to 3 p.m.

Music offerings will include the Myles Mancuso Band March 8 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. ($25/person).

Other events will include painting creatively from photos with Souby Boski March 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ($200); a drumming circle March 23 at 3:15 p.m. ($10); a Barn and Farm Bridal Fair March 24 from noon to 5 p.m.; CK Community Donation Yoga Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to noon; and Taiji and Qigong Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information, call the Upland Road center at 860-355-0300.

loading