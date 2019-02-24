Silo to offer several programs

Hunt Hill Farm in the Northville section of New Milford has announced its upcoming events.

The Cooking School will offer a variety of classes throughout the month of March, including Nawlin’s Cooking ‘Fat Sunday’” March 3 from noon to 3 p.m.; “Ms. Maizel’s Marvelous- Late Inspired” 50s cocktail party March 9 from 6 to 9 p.m.; “Easy as Cheese….Cheesemaking Class” March 10 from noon to 3 p.m.; “Families Love Chopped” March 16 from noon to 3 p.m.; “British Isle Baking Workshop” March 17 from noon to 3 p.m.; “Moroccan in March” March 23 from noon to 3 p.m.; and “Local Chef Feature”: March 31 from noon to 3 p.m.

Music offerings will include the Myles Mancuso Band March 8 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. ($25/person).

Other events will include painting creatively from photos with Souby Boski March 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ($200); a drumming circle March 23 at 3:15 p.m. ($10); a Barn and Farm Bridal Fair March 24 from noon to 5 p.m.; CK Community Donation Yoga Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to noon; and Taiji and Qigong Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information, call the Upland Road center at 860-355-0300.