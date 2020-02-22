Skalkos works on display

Burnham Library in Bridgewater will exhibit pastels by Newtown resident Lee Skalkos through Feb. 29.

Skalkos is a teacher by profession, pastel painter and a metalsmith having practiced some form of art her entire life.

The next art exhibit, “Commonality of Women,” will run March 1 through March 28.

The show will feature watercolor and acrylic art by Bridgewater artist Cheryl Nelson.

An opening reception will be held March 8 from 2 to 4 p.m.

For more information, call the 62 Main St. South library at 860-354-6937.