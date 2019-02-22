Skating party on tap in Kent

The Kent Memorial Library's Parents' Committee will hold its annual fundraiser skating party Feb. 24 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Kent School rink at 1 Macedonia Road.

“This is a really fun, family-oriented activity,” said Kim Seeger, director of children’s services. “Where else can you enjoy an afternoon with the family and friends and raise funds for the Junior Room at the Library?”

In addition to skating, refreshments will be sold and raffles will be offered.

Skates are no longer available to rent in Kent. Attendees should make other arrangements. Participants must to wear a hat.

Tickets are $4 for adults, $2 for children and $10 for families.