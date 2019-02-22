Search 
Fri Feb 22 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

°
High: °
Low: °
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Friday, February 22 News
News

Skating party on tap in Kent

on

The Kent Memorial Library's Parents' Committee will hold its annual fundraiser skating party Feb. 24 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Kent School rink at 1 Macedonia Road.

“This is a really fun, family-oriented activity,” said Kim Seeger, director of children’s services. “Where else can you enjoy an afternoon with the family and friends and raise funds for the Junior Room at the Library?”

In addition to skating, refreshments will be sold and raffles will be offered.

Skates are no longer available to rent in Kent. Attendees should make other arrangements. Participants must to wear a hat.

Tickets are $4 for adults, $2 for children and $10 for families.

loading