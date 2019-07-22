‘Small Works’ slated at gallery

The Kent Art Association Gallery will hold its second annual “Small Works Porch Show” Aug. 2-3 from 1 to 5 p.m.

The event coincides with the annual Kent Sidewalk Festival, which will run Aug. 1-4 in Kent.

The show at the 21 South Main St. gallery will featuring paintings and photographs no larger than 80 square inches created by KAA member artists.

All paintings and photographs will be priced under $100 and will be framed and ready to hang.

Proceeds from sales will support the KAA, which provides a venue for both emerging and established artists and photographers to exhibit their work.

The gallery’s premiere show of the year, the Presidents’ Show, will be on view inside the gallery.