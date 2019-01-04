Smithy showing Neilson artwork

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy in New Preston is presenting an exhibit of recent abstract paintings by Winsted artist Heather Neilson with through Jan. 6.

Neilson has studied with several well-known international working artists and attended studio classes at the New York Art Students League.

She received her B.A. in communications from Rutgers University, and has pursued the study of art history and direct art making for the last 25 years.

She is a Golden Arts Educator and teaches workshops in her studio at Whiting Mills in Winsted.

The next exhibit, featuring works by abstract expressionist Katie Re’ Scheidt of Roxbury with a reception, including live jazz music, wine and refreshments, will be held Jan. 12 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The show will run through Feb. 24.

Before life as an artist, Scheidt worked on Wall Street for 12 years, and in 2010 moved to Litchfield County with her husband where they raise their two children.

Scheidt paints in her studio, “The Fauve Barn,” and has developed a strong commission business over the past six years, focusing on custom abstracts as well as portraiture and nudes.

Her work can be found in private collections throughout the world.

The Loft Gallery is located on the second floor of The Smithy Store at 10 Main St.

For more information, visit www.thesmithystore.com or call 860-868-9003.