Soap delivered to those in need

Bill Buckbee of New Milford is spreading a message of kindness and good hygiene.

Buckbee purchased 100 bars of Goatboy Soap and, over the past few days, delivered them to families in need while implementing social distancing.

“It’s small effort to make things better,” said Buckbee, who is state representative for the 67th District and executive director at Harrybrooke Park in New Milford.

“We all need to be washing our hands a lot as we fight COVD-19,” Buckbee wrote on social media Sunday. “This means a lot of soap.”

The bars of soap were delivered to individuals and families in New Milford that cannot get out of their house or might not have the funds to purchase soap.

The soap was delivered free of charge.

Teaming up with a small business such as Goatboy Soaps of New Milford is an added bonus, he said.

“Doing (this) with a small business makes it that much better,” he said.

While delivering soap and in his social media post, Buckbee stressed the importance of buying local and supporting community non-profits, especially in these unprecedented times.