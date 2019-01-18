Search 
Sat Jan 19 2019

Saturday, January 19 News
News

‘Song Power’ to honor Dr. King

on

Connecticut Center for Nonviolence will present “Song Power,” a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration, will be held Jan. 20 at Old Woodbury Town Hall.

Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. at the 5 Mountain Road building, with music from 4 to 6 p.m.

The event is co-sponsored by New Morning Market & Vitality Center and will support Kingian Nonvioence Education.

Freedom songs with Victoria Christgau, director, and Peace is Possible Chorus

Audience participation is welcome.

Guests and song leaders will include Thomasina Levy, Gammy Moses, Melinda Alcosser, Shula Weinstein, Patrick Smith, Lisa Worth Huber, Warren Hardy and Northend Church of Christ.

Craft vendors and networking opportunities will be available.

Admission is by sliding scale, $10-20. Children under 12 will be admitted for free.

For information, visit www.ctnonviolence.org.

loading