‘Songs of the British Isles’ postponed

The Kent Singers will present a concert, “Songs of the British Isles,” June 14 at 3p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in New Milford.

The concert had been scheduled for March, but was postponed.

The concert will feature traditional folk songs, ballads, and shanties from England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales.

Arrangements will be by Gustav Holst, Bob Chilcott and Iain Farrington, alongside madrigals and part songs by Thomas Morley, Edward Elgar, and Gerald Finzi.

The performance at the church, located at the corner of Main and Bridge streets, will be conducted by James Knox Sutterfield.

Tickets are $20 for adults and free for children under 12. Tickets to the March 22 performance will be honored in June, or may be returned for a full refund. Send inquiries to info@kentsingers.org or call 860-619-8110.

For more information, call 860-619-8110 or visit www.kentsingers.com.