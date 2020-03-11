Search 
Wed Mar 11 2020

Wednesday, March 11 News
News

‘Songs of the British Isles’ slated

The Kent Singers will present a concert, “Songs of the British Isles,” March 22 at 3 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Kent.

The concert will feature traditional folk songs, ballads, and shanties from England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales.

Arrangements will be by Gustav Holst, Bob Chilcott and Iain Farrington, alongside madrigals and part songs by Thomas Morley, Edward Elgar, and Gerald Finzi.

The performance at the church, located at the corner of Main and Bridge streets, will be conducted by James Knox Sutterfield.

Tickets are $20 for adults and free for children under 12.

For more information, call 860-619-8110 or visit www.kentsingers.com.

